Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MHSDF stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

