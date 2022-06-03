Head to Head Analysis: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Duke Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $25.64 million 4.19 -$6.31 million ($1.83) -4.48 Duke Realty $1.11 billion 18.69 $852.90 million $2.69 19.99

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Duke Realty 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 32.62%. Duke Realty has a consensus target price of $59.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out -52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -94.41% 10.68% 1.11% Duke Realty 93.39% 17.47% 10.26%

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

