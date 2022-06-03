BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,200 to GBX 3,000. The stock had previously closed at $71.60, but opened at $66.03. BHP Group shares last traded at $66.84, with a volume of 26,221 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,467.52.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $104,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.