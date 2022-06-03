Head-To-Head Survey: Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mexco Energy and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexco Energy and SandRidge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $2.80 million 15.31 $160,000.00 $0.71 28.45 SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 5.54 $116.74 million $3.14 8.12

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14% SandRidge Energy 60.40% 49.84% 33.64%

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Mexco Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2021, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.504 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3,169 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.