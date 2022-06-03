Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Lifted by Analyst

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $114.80 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.