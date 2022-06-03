Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler downgraded Pinterest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinterest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Pinterest stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,944.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 221,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Pinterest by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 658,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 168,442 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

