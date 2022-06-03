T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) received a $180.00 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

Shares of TMUS opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

