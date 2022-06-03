Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($93.55) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.00 ($79.57).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €62.96 ($67.70) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($139.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.08.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

