Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLVT. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 over the last three months. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,708,000 after buying an additional 880,590 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clarivate by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $182,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.