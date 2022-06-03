Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Hold

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GVDNY. Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,570.78.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a one year low of $68.91 and a one year high of $105.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.29.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

