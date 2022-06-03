Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €194.00 ($208.60) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €144.00 ($154.84) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($187.10) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

FRA HNR1 opened at €139.55 ($150.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €157.77. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($125.13).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

