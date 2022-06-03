Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

GRTX stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

