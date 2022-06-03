First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.