Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,700 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,700 ($59.46) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($75.91) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($84.77) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($60.73) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($92.36) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,860.77 ($74.15).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,758 ($72.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($55.09) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($80.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,742.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,409.68.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.94), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($51,770.50).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

