Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. Also, inflationary pressures with higher supply-chain costs and elevated freight expenses are concerning. These factors have been hurting the company’s performance for a while. Burlington Stores reported lower-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2022. Both the top and the bottom line compared unfavorably with the respective prior fiscal year’s quarterly tallies. Quarterly performance was mainly hurt by lower inventory levels and weak sales, including comp trends in May similar to April. Margins were also soft in the quarter. However, the company’s smooth execution of the 2.0 initiative, focused on marketing, merchandising, and store prototype, appears encouraging.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Shares of BURL opened at $174.15 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

