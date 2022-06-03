Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €324.00 by Berenberg Bank

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €324.00 ($348.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MUV2. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($255.91) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($307.53) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($354.84) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($327.96) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €270.00 ($290.32) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of MUV2 stock opened at €223.40 ($240.22) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €231.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €247.23. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a 52 week high of €198.95 ($213.92).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.