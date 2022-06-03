Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.93. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.