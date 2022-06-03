Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €280.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($301.08) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.78% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($283.87) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
FRA:ALV opened at €194.74 ($209.40) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($222.37). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €208.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €210.30.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
