thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €9.00 by Barclays

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.92) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($10.11) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.58 ($14.61).

FRA TKA opened at €9.12 ($9.81) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($29.04). The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.62 and a 200-day moving average of €8.79.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

