BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 450 ($5.69) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.33) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.46) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.76) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.69) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.83) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.22) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.52.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

