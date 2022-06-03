Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $977.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $194.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 134.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

