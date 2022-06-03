Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. Gevo has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gevo by 531.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,714 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gevo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

