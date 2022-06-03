Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWEN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

CWEN opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 270.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,084.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.