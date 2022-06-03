TheStreet Lowers Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

