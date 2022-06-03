Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PBIP. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Prudential Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.80 million, a PE ratio of -229.29 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

