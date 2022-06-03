Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

