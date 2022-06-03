Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading 6.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $341.00 to $352.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Medifast traded as high as $185.79 and last traded at $185.65. 696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Medifast by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. Analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

