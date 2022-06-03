Yamana Gold’s (YRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a C$690.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.33.

TSE YRI opened at C$7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 38.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.13.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at C$14,871,172.97.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

