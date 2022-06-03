Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $58.91 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.