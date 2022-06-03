Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $10.55. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 279,183 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,483,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,940,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $530.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

