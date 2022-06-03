Investors Purchase Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $85.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Toro has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.53.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Toro by 12.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

