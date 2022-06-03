Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

Shares of ENB opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.