Traders Buy Large Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Shares of ELYS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 4.49. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. Analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELYS. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

