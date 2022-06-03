Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

COOP opened at $43.71 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

