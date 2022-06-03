Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AEE opened at $94.11 on Friday. Ameren has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $305,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,683. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameren by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

