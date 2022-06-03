Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

KIRK stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.