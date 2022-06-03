Investors Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.26 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

