SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 164,097 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 224,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 276,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $931.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.45.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

