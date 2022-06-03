Guidewire Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

GWRE stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $67,267,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Guidewire Software by 33.1% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,239,000 after acquiring an additional 342,391 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after acquiring an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software by 17.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 253,401 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $21,836,000.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.