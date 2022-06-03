Contrasting The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Swiss Helvetia Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Swiss Helvetia Fund $2.87 million 39.14 $17.02 million N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 4.90 $27.78 million $1.24 9.88

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The Swiss Helvetia Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Swiss Helvetia Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Swiss Helvetia Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 41.45% 11.32% 5.55%

Dividends

The Swiss Helvetia Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Swiss Helvetia Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than The Swiss Helvetia Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats The Swiss Helvetia Fund on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as capital appreciation, income, economic and industry trends, quality of management, financial condition, business plan, industry and sector market position, dividend payout ratio, and corporate governance to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and MSCI EAFE Index. It was previously known as The Helvetia Fund, Inc. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. was formed in October 24, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

