Analyzing Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 44.14% 95.07% 36.63% Devon Energy 25.69% 36.57% 15.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Devon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.46 $6.25 million $1.07 2.48 Devon Energy $12.21 billion 4.13 $2.81 billion $5.33 14.32

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barnwell Industries and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 6 7 1 2.64

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $68.06, suggesting a potential downside of 10.81%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

