Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($189.25) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($159.89) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €127.70 ($137.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. Sixt has a 1 year low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($183.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €123.19 and its 200-day moving average is €139.05.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.