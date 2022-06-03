Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €144.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been assigned a €144.00 ($154.84) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ETR SAE opened at €95.36 ($102.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.10. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a fifty-two week high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

