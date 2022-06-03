Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €138.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €138.00 ($148.39) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.71% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €95.36 ($102.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 12-month high of €182.00 ($195.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

