Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €138.00 Price Target

Jun 3rd, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been assigned a €138.00 ($148.39) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.71% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €95.36 ($102.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 12-month high of €182.00 ($195.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

