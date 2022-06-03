Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €79.18 ($85.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €79.42 and a 200 day moving average of €82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.21. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €67.02 ($72.06) and a one year high of €102.00 ($109.68).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.