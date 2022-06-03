Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €71.00 ($76.34) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($71.72) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ETR:G24 opened at €58.48 ($62.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a one year high of €73.36 ($78.88). The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 56.95.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

