Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €35.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($37.63) target price from equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Delivery Hero stock opened at €37.37 ($40.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($145.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

