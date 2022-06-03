Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($86.02) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.08% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

DHER opened at €37.37 ($40.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a fifty-two week high of €134.95 ($145.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

