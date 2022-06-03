Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €130.80 ($140.65) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($82.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €148.84.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

