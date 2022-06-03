Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €56.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €56.00 ($60.22) price target by equities researchers at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.50 ($62.90).

BN stock opened at €56.30 ($60.54) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($77.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.41.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

